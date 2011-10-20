* Maruti mkt share down 8 pct points since unrest
MUMBAI, Oct 20 With a flashy new model of its
best-selling Swift hitting showrooms and India's traditional
festive car sales boom just around the corner, September was
supposed to be a month to cheer for Maruti Suzuki, the country's
biggest carmaker.
It didn't work out that way.
Labour unrest that began on Aug. 29 has crippled production,
sending sales tumbling and allowing rivals to eat into its
market share in an industry fighting for customers as high costs
and interest rates bite.
Maruti's share of India's passenger vehicle market stood at
40 percent last month, sliding 8 percentage points since labor
unrest began in June.
A failure to end the unrest, despite talks brokered by the
state government of Haryana, where both plants are located,
comes as Maruti feels the heat of rising interest rates and
input costs that have hurt demand in the world's second-fastest
growing major auto market after China.
Maruti's flagship Swift hatchback, which was revamped in
mid-August amid a flurry of publicity, has about 100,000
customers still waiting for their car to arrive.
The two Maruti plants, which typically make 600 Swifts a
day, assembled 300 of those models on Wednesday, resuming
production on Tuesday after a complete shutdown of a week.
Even if the carmaker is able to ramp up production to twice
that figure on a daily basis, clearing the backlog of orders
could take around six months.
"There is no way market share can be secured when we don't
have the cars to sell," a company spokesman told Reuters. "Right
now, all our efforts are to maximise production and get close to
normal levels."
Maruti, which produced every second new passenger vehicle
sold in India last September, accounted for only 40 percent of
sales last month, according to data from the company and
industry body Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers.
"Competitors have ramped up production and increased
capacity, and that's really dented Maruti's market share," said
Yaresh Kothari, autos analyst with Angel Broking in Mumbai.
"It's particularly damaging that they have not been able to
increase production during the festive season, which is when
they need the extra cars the most."
Carmakers typically see a sales boost in October during the
annual festive season, when Indians receive bonuses and
big-ticket purchases are considered auspicious.
LONG-RUNNING DISPUTE
Maruti, 54.2-percent owned by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp
, has suffered a total production loss of over 64,000
cars in 2011 due to strikes by its employees, a shortfall
equivalent to around $400 million.
Industrial action first flared up in June when a 13-day
strike by workers demanding the firm recognise a new union lead
to a production loss of $95 million.
Maruti has lost 12 percentage points in the last 12 months.
That looks set to skid further as the unrest rumbles on.
Meanwhile, rivals are benefiting. South Korea's Hyundai
Motors , India's second-largest passenger carmaker by
sales, saw its market share jump almost 3 percentage points in
September to 21.7 percent.
Tata Motors' market share stood at 16.4 percent in
September from 15 percent a year ago, while fellow competitor
Mahindra & Mahindra Ltd's share rose to 11.7 percent
from 10.4 percent.
Suzuki has also had to deal with a halt in production at its
motorcycle factory in Thailand since Oct. 12 due to floods in
the country.
Still, analysts suggested that Maruti could claw back some
of its market share if it can end the labour dispute.
"Cancellations from Swift customers haven't been that large,
people are prepared to wait. That is a big positive for Maruti
moving forward," said Vineet Hetamasaria, analyst at
Mumbai-based PINC research.
"When things calm down again, we're expecting Maruti to
rebound back to a market share in the high 40s."
Maruti shares have fallen almost 25 percent since January,
underperforming a near 18-percent fall in the broader market.
