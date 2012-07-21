MUMBAI, July 21 India's biggest carmaker Maruti
Suzuki will continue to operate at the troubled
Manesar factory, and will build its third plant At the site by
the middle of next year, The Economic Times newspaper reported
on Saturday, quoting Managing Director Shinzo Nakanishi.
Maruti Suzuki stopped production at the factory on Wednesday
after workers attacked managers at the plant and set fire to
company property. It faces a shutdown that could last several
weeks or more.
The violence, just nine months after the end of strikes at
the facility that cost more than $500 million in lost
production, spooked investors and raised the prospects of supply
disruptions for Maruti's most popular hatchback, which is
assembled at the 550,000 vehicle-per-year plant.
(Reporting by Shamik Paul; Editing by Ed Lane)