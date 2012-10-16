Oct 16 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd will begin exports of its new Alto 800 entry-level car from January 2013, the carmaker said in a statement on Tuesday.

Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, launched a revamped version of the world's biggest-selling small car on Tuesday as it tries to fend off rising competition in India's entry-level car market.

(Reporting by Henry Foy in MUMBAI; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)