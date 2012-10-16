UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Oct 16 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has launched a revamped version of the world's biggest-selling small car at a base price of 244,000 rupees ($4,600), the company's managing director said on Tuesday.
The new Alto 800's starting price is less than its predecessor's initial price, Shinzo Nakanishi told reporters.
Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor, has had over 10,000 pre-orders for the new model, Nakanishi said earlier on Tuesday. ($1 = 53.0275 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Anurag Kotoky; Editing by Daniel Magnowski)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources