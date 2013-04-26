UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI, April 26 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd has benefitted recently from a weaker Japanese yen, its outgoing chief executive officer said on Friday, adding that the currency exchange rate between the yen and the rupee continues to be volatile.
Maruti will continue with its plans to reduce its reliance on imports from Japan, Shinzo Nakanishi told reporters. Imports from Japan account for around 20 percent of its costs.
Maruti reported an 80 percent rise in net profit for the quarter to end-March. (Reporting by Krishna Das; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources