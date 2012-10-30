UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
NEW DELHI Oct 30 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India's biggest carmaker, missed estimates with a 5 percent decline in net profit for the quarter to end-September, its fifth consecutive quarterly decline, after a deadly riot at one of its plants led to a $250 million production loss.
Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said net profit fell to 2.27 billion rupees ($42 million) in the second quarter of the fiscal year that began in April, from 2.40 billion rupees a year earlier.
Analysts expected a net profit of 2.52 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
($1 = 53.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources