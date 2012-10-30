(Repeats for wider distribution)

NEW DELHI Oct 30 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd , India's biggest carmaker, missed estimates with a 5 percent decline in net profit for the quarter to end-September, its fifth consecutive quarterly decline, after a deadly riot at one of its plants led to a $250 million production loss.

Maruti, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, said net profit fell to 2.27 billion rupees ($42 million) in the second quarter of the fiscal year that began in April, from 2.40 billion rupees a year earlier.

Analysts expected a net profit of 2.52 billion rupees, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.

($1 = 53.9950 Indian rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy; Editing by Matt Driskill)