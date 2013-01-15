Jan 15 Maruti Suzuki Ltd will raise its vehicle prices by up to 20,000 rupees ($370), a company spokesman said, the second hike in four months as India's biggest car manufacturer grapples with rising costs and a weak rupee.

Many carmakers in India, including the local units of General Motors Co and Hyundai Motor Co, have hiked prices in recent months despite a slowdown in car sales, as rising costs threaten margins. ($1 = 54.4575 rupees) (Reporting by Henry Foy in Mumbai; Editing by Anand Basu)