Sept 25 Maruti Suzuki, India's biggest carmaker by market share, said it was likely to raise vehicle prices by up to 10,000 rupees ($160) in early October, following similar increases by other automakers.

Carmakers, including Hyundai Motor's India unit and Tata Motors Ltd, have recently said they would raise prices on the back of higher input costs and a weaker rupee.

