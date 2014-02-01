UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI Feb 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in January:
Jan 2014 Jan 2013 Pct chg TOTAL SALES 102,416 114,205 -10.3 DOMESTIC SALES 96,569 103,026 -6.3 PASSENGER CARS 82,461 88,557 -6.9 EXPORTS 5,847 11,179 -47.7 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Prashant Mehra)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources