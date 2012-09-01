UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Sept 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in Aug: Aug 2012 Aug 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 54,154 91,442 -40.8 DOMESTIC SALES 50,129 77,086 -35.0 PASSENGER VEHICLES 31,653 63,296 -50.0 EXPORTS 4,025 14,356 -72.0 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest car maker and also makes commercial vehicles. The carmaker lost $250 million worth of production during July and August due a shutdown at its Manesar factory. (Reporting by Shamik Paul)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources