UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, Feb 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in January: Jan 2013 Jan 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 114,205 115,433 -1.1 DOMESTIC SALES 103,026 101,047 2 PASSENGER CARS 88,557 88,377 0.2 EXPORTS 11,179 14,386 -22.3 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest carmaker and also makes commercial vehicles. (Reporting by Aditi Shah; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources