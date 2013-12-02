UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
MUMBAI, Dec 2 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in November: Nov 2013 Nov 2012 pct chg TOTAL SALES 92,140 103,200 -10.7 DOMESTIC SALES 85,510 90,882 -5.9 PASSENGER CARS 71,649 74,793 -4.2 EXPORTS 6,630 12,318 -46.2 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp , is India's largest carmaker by sales. (Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources