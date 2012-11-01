Nov 1 Maruti Suzuki India Ltd's vehicle sales in October: Oct 2012 Oct 2011 pct chg TOTAL SALES 103,108 55,595 85.5 DOMESTIC SALES 96,002 51,458 86.6 PASSENGER VEHICLES 79,811 41,192 93.8 EXPORTS 7,106 4,137 71.8 NOTE: Maruti Suzuki India, controlled by Japan's Suzuki Motor Corp, is India's largest carmaker and also makes commercial vehicles. The carmaker suffered supply delays in September 2011 on strikes at its Manesar plant that affected its sales volume in October 2011. (Reporting by Henry Foy in NEW DELHI; Editing by Prateek Chatterjee)