TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical Co Ltd plans to conduct scheduled maintenance on its sole naphtha cracker next year, an industry source familiar with the matter said.

The company's Keiyo Ethylene unit, meanwhile, plans to skip maintenance at its cracker in 2011, the source said.

Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen Petrochemical and 22.5 percent each by Mitsui Chemicals Inc and Sumitomo Chemical Co.

The following table shows their maintenance schedules for next year. Capacity is shown in thousand tonnes of ethylene per year.

Company/Location Capacity Maintenance date

Maruzen Petrochemical 480 May-June (about a month)

Keiyo Ethylene 690 none planned (Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)