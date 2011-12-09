TOKYO, Dec 9 Japan's Maruzen Petrochemical
Co Ltd plans to conduct scheduled maintenance on its sole
naphtha cracker next year, an industry source familiar with the
matter said.
The company's Keiyo Ethylene unit, meanwhile, plans to skip
maintenance at its cracker in 2011, the source said.
Keiyo Ethylene Co is 55 percent-owned by Maruzen
Petrochemical and 22.5 percent each by Mitsui Chemicals Inc
and Sumitomo Chemical Co.
The following table shows their maintenance schedules for
next year. Capacity is shown in thousand tonnes of ethylene per
year.
Company/Location Capacity Maintenance date
Maruzen Petrochemical 480 May-June (about a month)
Keiyo Ethylene 690 none planned
(Reporting by Osamu Tsukimori)