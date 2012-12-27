BRIEF-Mammoth Energy says board approved further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower and associated equipment
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
Dec 27 Marvell Technology Group Ltd said on Thursday it will try to void a $1.17 billion damages award imposed by a federal jury that found the chipmaker had infringed two patents held by Carnegie Mellon University.
In a statement, the company said it will seek to overturn Wednesday's verdict in post-trial proceedings in the U.S. District Court in Pittsburgh. It said if necessary, it will take its case to the U.S. Federal Circuit Court of Appeals in Washington
Marvell said it has not determined the financial impact, if any, on operating results for its fiscal fourth quarter, which ends on Feb. 2, 2013. Shares of the company fell 1.5 percent in premarket trading.
* Board of directors approved a further expansion of 57,500 hydraulic horsepower (hhp) and associated equipment
* The peoples bank board elects vice chairman Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Pfizer Inc reports 16.4 pct stake in ICU Medical Inc as of Feb. 3 Source text: (http://bit.ly/2kpY8il) Further company coverage: