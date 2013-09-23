Sept 23 A federal judge on Monday rejected Marvell Technology Group Ltd's request to void a $1.17 billion damages award after a jury found that the chipmaker had infringed two patents held by Carnegie Mellon University.

U.S. District Judge Nora Barry Fischer in Pittsburgh, where Carnegie Mellon is based, rejected Marvell's bid for a new trial and a reduction of damages. She also said the damages award may grow.

Carnegie Mellon had sued Marvell in March 2009 over patents issued in 2001 and 2002 related to how accurately hard disk- drive circuits read data from high-speed magnetic disks.

The university said at least nine Marvell circuit devices incorporated the patents, and that the infringement let Marvell sell billions of chips using the technology without permission.

Marvell has said its chips did not infringe the patents. The company did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

In morning trading, Marvell shares were down 25 cents, or 2 percent, at $12.21 on the Nasdaq.

The case is Carnegie Mellon University v. Marvell Technology Group Ltd et al, U.S. District Court, Western District of Pennsylvania, No. 09-00290.