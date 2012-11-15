BRIEF-Seair announces default on senior debt
* Seair Inc - defaulted on terms of its senior debt senior debt and is currently in negotiations with its creditors to develop a restructuring plan
Nov 15 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd's third-quarter profit fell 65 percent on lower sales to hard drive makers amid slowing PC demand.
For the quarter ended Oct. 27, the profit fell to $69 million, or 12 cents per share, down from $195 million, or 32 cents per share last year.
Excluding items, it earned 20 cents per share.
Revenue fell 18 percent to $781 million.
* Sets regular quarterly dividend of $0.2425 per share
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.