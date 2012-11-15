Nov 15 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd's third-quarter profit fell 65 percent on lower sales to hard drive makers amid slowing PC demand.

For the quarter ended Oct. 27, the profit fell to $69 million, or 12 cents per share, down from $195 million, or 32 cents per share last year.

Excluding items, it earned 20 cents per share.

Revenue fell 18 percent to $781 million.