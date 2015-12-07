Dec 7 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd estimated third-quarter revenue below analysts' estimates, hurt by weak demand for its chips used in hard-disk drives.

The company said on Monday it expected a net loss of $61.7 million, or 12 cents per share, for the third quarter ended Oct. 31, compared with earnings of $115.3 million, or 22 cents per share, a year earlier.

Revenue is estimated at $674.1 million, a 27.5 percent fall from a year earlier.

Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $729.2 million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. (Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)