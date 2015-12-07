(Adds details, analyst comments; updates shares)
By Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George Tharakan
Dec 7 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd
estimated third-quarter revenue below market
expectations and said its audit committee was reviewing prior
accounting practices, raising concerns that the problem may be
deeper than expected.
Shares of the Bermuda-based company were down marginally in
afternoon trading on Monday.
The chipmaker said in September that it was conducting an
investigation into its accounting practices in the second
quarter, particularly regarding 7 to 8 percent of revenue it was
supposed to have recorded in the third quarter.
"The fact that it's taking this long, it does give us an
impression it could be more deep-rooted and they may have to go
several quarters back," Nomura Securities analyst Sanjay
Chaurasia said.
Marvell had said it has been contacted by the Securities and
Exchange Commission and the U.S. Attorney's Office regarding the
probe.
Adding to the company's woes, PriceWaterhouseCoopers
resigned as its auditor in October, saying the company would
need to expand the scope of the audit in several areas,
"including whether senior management's operating style resulted
in an open flow of information and communication."
Marvell's accounting and legal troubles may have kept away
potential suitors at a time of record consolidation in the
semiconductor sector.
Chaurasia said the company may see interest from Avago
Technologies Ltd, Skyworks Solutions Inc or
some Chinese companies.
"I think the bottleneck here is, the company needs to find
an auditor," he said.
Marvell estimated revenue of $674.1 million for the third
quarter ended Oct. 31, a 27.5 percent fall from a year earlier.
Analysts on average were expecting revenue of $729.2
million, according to Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S.
Marvell said it expected a net loss of $61.7 million, or 12
cents per share, compared with earnings of $115.3 million, or 22
cents per share, a year earlier.
Excluding litigation reserves of $6 million and other
charges, the company earned 5 cents per share.
Analysts had expected earnings of 13 cents.
Up to Friday's close, the stock had lost about a third of
its value this year.
(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee and Anya George Tharakan in
Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila and Don Sebastian)