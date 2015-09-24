Sept 24 Chipmaker Marvell Technology Group Ltd
said it would cut jobs in its mobile platform business,
resulting in a 17 percent reduction in its global workforce.
The chipmaker said on Thursday it expects to take a charge
of $100 million to $130 million related to the restructuring.
The restructuring is currently expected to result in
annualized operating savings of $170 million to $220 million,
the company said.
The company had a total of 7,163 employees at the end of
January.
