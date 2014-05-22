Target names Kroger veteran Jeff Burt new grocery chief
March 20 Target Corp on Monday named Kroger Co veteran Jeff Burt its senior vice president of grocery, fresh food and beverage, replacing Anne Dament.
May 22 Marvell Technology Group Ltd reported a 30 percent jump in quarterly revenue due to higher demand for its chips, used in fourth-generation (4G) mobile communication.
Marvell's shares rose 2 percent in extended trading on Thursday.
Revenue for the first quarter ended May 3 rose to $957.8 million, the company said in a statement.
Net income rose to $99.5 million, or 19 cents per share, from $53.2 million, or 11 cents per share, a year earlier. (Reporting by Sampad Patnaik in Bangalore; Editing by Robin Paxton)
* Seeking proposals from solar project developers capable of constructing, owning, and operating an up to 15 megawatt solar facility
CALGARY, Alberta, March 20 Transcanada Corp has secured shippers' commitment for a pipeline associated with Malaysian state-owned oil company Petronas' pending Pacific NorthWest liquefied natural gas terminal in western Canada and will seek early construction, the company said on Monday.