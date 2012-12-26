PRESS DIGEST- British Business - Feb 16
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Dec 26 Marvell Technology Group Ltd : * U.S. jury returns $1.17 billion verdict in favor of carnegie mellon
university against defendants including Marvell Technology Group Ltd
-- court records * Carnegie mellon accused Marvell of infringing patents over technology
relating to how hard disk drive circuits read data from high-speed magnetic
disks -- lawyers for university * Verdict issued Wednesday by federal jury in Pittsburgh -- court records
Feb 16 The following are the top stories on the business pages of British newspapers. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* Board of directors approved a 10pct increase in Acadian's annual dividend to $1.10 per share effective in Q1 of 2017
CARACAS, Feb 15 President Nicolas Maduro's government ordered the suspension of CNN's Spanish-language service from Venezuela's airwaves on Wednesday, accusing it of distorting the truth in coverage.