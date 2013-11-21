Nov 21 Marvell Technology Group Ltd : * Reports third quarter of fiscal year 2014 financial results * Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.32 * Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.21 * Q3 earnings per share view $0.25 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S * Q3 revenue $931 million versus I/B/E/S view $870.6 million * Sees Q4 2014 revenue $880 million to $920 million * Says Q4 GAAP EPS (diluted) expected to be in the range of $0.16 +/- $0.02 * Says Q4 non-GAAP EPS (diluted) expected to be in the range of $0.25 +/- $0.02 * Source text for Eikon * Further company coverage