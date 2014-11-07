UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 7 Marvipol SA :
* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Pioneer Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty and Pioneer Obligacji - Dynamiczna Alokacja Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty obliging company to issue series R bonds
* Pledged to issue 40,000 series R bonds of nominal value 1,000 zlotys each by Jan. 22, 2015
* Pioneer funds pledged to subscribe for aforementioned bonds
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage:
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources