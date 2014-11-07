Nov 7 Marvipol SA :

* Said on Thursday it signed an agreement with Pioneer Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty and Pioneer Obligacji - Dynamiczna Alokacja Fundusz Inwestycyjny Otwarty obliging company to issue series R bonds

* Pledged to issue 40,000 series R bonds of nominal value 1,000 zlotys each by Jan. 22, 2015

* Pioneer funds pledged to subscribe for aforementioned bonds

