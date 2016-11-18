Nov 18 A former prison guard and two others
pleaded guilty to federal racketeering charges stemming from a
sweeping investigation into drug trafficking at Maryland's
biggest prison, prosecutors said on Friday.
The ex-corrections officer, Rachelle Hankerson, 26, also
pleaded guilty to taking part in the stabbing of a prisoner at
the Eastern Correctional Institution in Westover, the U.S.
Attorney's Office for Maryland said in a statement.
Hankerson, inmate Ramel Chase, 26, and Miguel Matos, 46, a
smuggling facilitator, were among 80 people charged with
smuggling in narcotics, cell phones, pornographic videos and
tobacco in exchange for money and sex with inmates. The
indictment was unsealed last month.
The investigation at the medium-security prison was the
third major case to target corruption in Maryland's prison
system since 2009.
Chase said he had managed a smuggling ring and bribed guards
to carry in contraband. Matos admitted to buying drugs and other
illicit items to be taken into the prison, and also did
financial transactions, it said.
Hankerson admitted she charged at least $500 a package to
smuggle in contraband. She also arranged to have an inmate stab
another prisoner with whom she had had an argument, the
statement said.
The three each face up to 20 years in prison for
racketeering conspiracy. Hankerson also could be sentenced to 10
years for deprivation of rights under the color of law for the
stabbing.
Criminal justice experts said the federal probe was a
glimpse at the deep roots of corruption gripping the U.S.
corrections system.
(Reporting by Ian Simpson in Washington; Editing by David
Gregorio)