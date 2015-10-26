By Donna Owens
| BALTIMORE
BALTIMORE Oct 26 Baltimore's police department
on Monday began testing body cameras on its officers, six months
after the death of a black man in custody sparked the worst
rioting the city has seen in a half century.
More than 150 uniformed officers and detectives stationed
throughout the city will begin wearing cameras to record their
interactions with the public as the department considers whether
to make the cameras standard equipment.
Police departments in major U.S. cities including Los
Angeles, New York and Chicago have all tested cameras on
officers' uniforms or in their patrol cars. Advocates say the
cameras can provide tangible evidence of police interactions
with the public at a time of high tensions following fatal
police shootings of unarmed black men in cities including
Baltimore; Ferguson, Missouri; and North Charleston, South
Carolina.
"To deny the probable advent of body-worn cameras into the
law enforcement profession would be unrealistic," said Gene
Ryan, president of the city's police union, who served on a
commission appointed by the mayor to look into body cameras. "It
is clear that in many cases, the cameras will be an asset to
our profession."
Six Baltimore police officers are awaiting trial on charges
related to the April death of Freddie Gray, a 25-year-old man
who died of injuries sustained in the back of a police van after
he was arrested in a high-crime neighborhood.
There has been a surge this year in the number of U.S.
police officers charged in fatal shootings, with the charges in
some cases linked to video evidence taken by civilian or police
cameras.
Baltimore officers volunteered to participate in the 54-day
pilot program or were chosen by their superiors to wear one of
three body cameras, all of which will be worn on the chest.
Nearly a dozen bids from vendors were submitted to the city,
officials said, with TASER International Inc, Atlantic
Tactical Inc and Brekford Corp selected for the
pilot program. The city aims to issue cameras to all officers by
February 2016, officials said.
(Editing by Scott Malone and Eric Walsh)