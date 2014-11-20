Nov 20 Maryland Governor-elect Larry Hogan said
on Wednesday he would deliver on his campaign promise to roll
back tax increases despite a budget shortfall, the Washington
Post reported.
The real-estate businessman said he would also cut spending
and run the government more efficiently.
Hogan reiterated as well his promise to eliminate the "rain
tax" - a fee enacted in response to Environmental Protection
Agency requirements to reduce stormwater pollution entering
Chesapeake Bay, the Post said. (wapo.st/1ucWhdM)
The governor-elect, who assumes office on Jan. 21, said he
would wait for the results from his team - assembled
specifically to comb through the budget - before making any
decisions on budget cuts, the report said.
Hogan, a surprise winner over Lieutenant-Governor Anthony
Brown, was one of three Republicans to win a governorship in a
heavily Democratic state on election day. The others were Bruce
Rauner in Illinois and Charlie Baker in Massachusetts.
(Reporting by Ankush Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Simon
Jennings and Ted Kerr)