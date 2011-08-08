KUALA LUMPUR Aug 8 Trading in shares of airlines Malaysian Airline System and rival AirAsia were suspended on Monday.

There were no statements issued on the suspension as at 8:40am local time (0040 GMT).

Local media over the weekend reported that state strategic investment arm Khazanah Nasional , MAS' largest shareholder with close to a 70 percent stake, would buy a share in AirAsia, Asia's largest low-cost carrier.

AirAsia would in turn subscribe to new MAS shares, subsequently forming a collaborative partnership between both airlines.

Khazanah and AirAsia issued statements on Sunday denying that Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia's two founders, would emerge as the single largest MAS shareholder because of the exercise. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)