KUALA LUMPUR Aug 8 Trading in shares of
airlines Malaysian Airline System and rival AirAsia
were suspended on Monday.
There were no statements issued on the suspension as at
8:40am local time (0040 GMT).
Local media over the weekend reported that state strategic
investment arm Khazanah Nasional , MAS' largest
shareholder with close to a 70 percent stake, would buy a share
in AirAsia, Asia's largest low-cost carrier.
AirAsia would in turn subscribe to new MAS shares,
subsequently forming a collaborative partnership between both
airlines.
Khazanah and AirAsia issued statements on Sunday denying
that Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia's two
founders, would emerge as the single largest MAS shareholder
because of the exercise.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Liau Y-Sing)