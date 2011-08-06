KUALA LUMPUR Aug 6 Malaysia's two major
airlines, Malaysian Airline System (MAS) and AirAsia
are poised to form a working partnership, the Edge
financial newspaper reported on Saturday quoting unnamed
sources.
The newspaper said that state strategic investment fund
Khazanah Nasional would enter as a common
shareholder, buying up stakes in both MAS and AirAsia's major
shareholder, Tune Air, to facilitate the deal.
"Working together will only be realistic if there is a share
swap," a source was quoted by the paper as saying.
"Khazanah will have exposure in AirAsia's budget short-haul
and long-haul business, while Tune Air will have exposure in the
premium airline space via MAS."
The newspaper said the deal would be finalised "soon". None
of the companies involved were immediately available for
comment.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong, Editing by Jonathan Thatcher)