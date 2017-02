KUALA LUMPUR Aug 8 Malaysian Airline System (MAS) and AirAsia said on Monday in separate filings to the stock exchange that they are requesting the trading of their shares be suspended until Tuesday's market close.

Both airlines said they are requesting the suspension as they needed time to "prepare and release announcement relating to a material transaction".

Reuters reported earlier on Monday that the airlines were planning a share swap, which would see the two rivals working together in a partnership. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Razak Ahmad)