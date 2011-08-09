KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 Malaysia's national carrier,
Malaysian Airline System (MAS) , and Airasia ,
have agreed to set aside their rivalry and work together after
signing a share swap agreement on Tuesday.
Based on the terms of the agreement, AirAsia's major
shareholder Tune Air, controlled by its two principal founders
Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, will buy a 20.5 percent
stake in MAS from MAS' major shareholder Khazanah Nasional
.
Khazanah will in turn buy a 10 percent stake in AirAsia from
Tune Air, which is presently the single largest AirAsia
shareholder with a 23 percent stake.
Khazanah will also buy 10 percent of AirAsia X, which is the
unlisted long-haul arm of AirAsia.
MAS and AirAsia shares have been suspended since Monday.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Razak Ahmad)