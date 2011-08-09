(Adds details)

By Min Hun Fong and Razak Ahmad

KUALA LUMPUR Aug 9 Malaysian Airline System (MAS) and rival AirAsia are to swap shares in a deal valued at $364 million, an exercise analysts say will eliminate overlaps and boost both companies' profit.

Under the partnership, which ends years of fierce rivalry between the two carriers, Tune Air, controlled by AirAsia founders Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, will take a 20.5 percent stake in MAS.

State investment arm Khazanah Nasional will hold 10 percent in AirAsia.

After the restructuring, MAS will dominate the premium travel airspace and AirAsia the low-cost service.

MAS would also have a new board of directors including Fernandes, Kamarudin, builder IJM Corp's executive deputy chairman Krishnan Tan and pay-TV Astro's chief executive Rohana Rozhan. MAS managing director Azmil Zahruddin will leave to join Khazanah as an executive director.

"Why do we do this? I think we can make a lot of money," Fernandes told reporters.

"(The agreement) allows us to refocus on growing the airline 100 percent, and each of us will have routes to grow."

The deal will also give MAS shareholders one AirAsia warrant for every 30 MAS shares held, while AirAsia shareholders will get one MAS warrant for every 10 AirAsia shares.

Some critics have painted the latest exercise as another bailout of the national carrier, which was rescued with about $472 million of state money in 2001.

"There is no bailout, no conditional government money or AirAsia money coming in," Khazanah CEO Azman Mokhtar said.

The airlines said collaboration could result in savings in plane purchases, engineering and ground support services.

MAS recently exercised an option to purchase 10 additional next-generation Boeing 737-800s, an order valued at more than $800 million at current list prices.

In June, AirAsia placed a record-breaking order for 200 Airbus A320neo jets, and a source said the budget carrier had drawn up plans to buy an extra 100 Airbus A320neo jets.

Other airlines are also looking at collaborating to save costs and weather challenges, including Australia's Qantas .

TUMULTUOUS HISTORY

Analysts say the new structure is expected to help MAS, which has had a tumultuous history stretching back to 1997, when unprofitable routes pushed it into the red.

"We believe MAS will benefit more from the deal than AirAsia in the near term as we expect more transformation moves will take place at MAS," HwangDBS Vickers research analyst Juliana Ramli wrote in a note.

"While both parties are likely to enjoy better purchasing power as a combined entity, we think more importantly, the deal could help reposition and turn around MAS as a premier long haul carrier."

MAS suffered its worst year in 2005, a net loss of 1.3 billion ringgit due to high fuel prices and operating costs.

The airline recovered in the two quarters following the economic crisis, but stumbled again in the last quarter.

In contrast, AirAsia has posted profits over the last four quarters. The budget airline is also planning initial public offerings in Bangkok and Indonesia to expand in the region.

Fernandes also said AirAsia would not scale back its plane order as it expected demand for air travel to remain strong.

"This is about growth," he said.

Previously a fierce critic of MAS, which he has accused of unfair competition, Fernandes recently softened his tone towards the national carrier. In June, he tweeted: "First time on MAS for two years. Boy it's changed."

Based on Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S, one in 17 analysts have a buy call on MAS stock, with seven holds and the rest being underperform or sell calls. Sixteen of 25 analysts have either a buy or strong buy call on AirAsia, and seven a hold. ($1 = 3.019 Malaysian Ringgit) (Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman and Will Waterman)