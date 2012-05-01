KUALA LUMPUR May 1 Shares of Malaysian Airline System (MAS) will be suspended from trading on Wednesday due to a pending corporate announcement, two sources said on Tuesday.

One of the sources said Malaysia Airlines was expected to announce the cancellation of plans for a share swap with budget carrier AirAsia. Both of the sources have direct knowledge of the proposed deal.

The proposed $364 million tie-up has encountered strong resistance from the 20,000-strong MAS union, which voiced concern that the deal resembled a takeover by AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes and his brand of aggressive cost cutting. (Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; editing by Stuart Grudgings)