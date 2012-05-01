(Recasts, adds detail, background)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR May 1 Shares of Malaysian Airline
System (MAS) will be suspended from trading on
Wednesday, two sources said, amid speculation that the national
carrier's proposed $364 million share swap with AirAsia
will be cancelled.
Trading of the stock will be halted due to "a pending
corporate announcement," according to one of the sources, who
declined to say if the share swap will be scrapped.
The second source said MAS will announce the cancellation of
the deal with the budget carrier. Both of the sources have
direct knowledge of the proposed share swap.
Speculation that the deal would collapse has grown in recent
weeks as the plan encountered strong resistance from the
20,000-strong MAS union, which voiced concern that the tie-up
resembled a takeover by AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes and his
brand of aggressive cost cutting.
Under the deal announced in August, Tune Air, controlled by
AirAsia's Fernandes and his deputy Kamarudin Meranun, would take
a 20.5 percent stake in MAS and two board seats. In exchange,
state investment arm Khazanah Nasional, the majority shareholder
in MAS, would hold 10 percent in AirAsia.
The deal, formulated by Prime Minister Najib Razak and
signed last August, was to help both carriers compete
effectively against rivals like Tiger Airways and
Singapore Airlines once the Southeast Asian open-sky
policy comes into effect in 2015.
In February, MAS reported its worst-ever loss of 2.5 billion
ringgit ($820 million) for 2011, shocking analysts who had
expected the restructuring to limit losses.
MAS and government officials couldn't be reached for comment
on Tuesday because of a national public holiday.
CIMB was the adviser for both companies on the
deal, banking sources said.
(Reporting by Yantoultra Ngui; Editing by Stuart Grudgings and
Ryan Woo)