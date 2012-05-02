(updates with statement to stock exchange)
By Yantoultra Ngui
KUALA LUMPUR May 2 Malaysian Airline System Bhd
(MAS) and budget carrier AirAsia Bhd have
called off a proposed $364 million share swap deal, according to
a statement filed to Bursa Malaysia on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Najib Razak, who could face national
elections as early as June and was widely seen as the main
driver of the plan, has come under pressure from MAS's
20,000-strong labour union to drop it.
Placating workers, who said the tie-up resembled a takeover
by AirAsia founder Tony Fernandes, may help Najib win back
Selangor state where the national carrier is based.
Under the deal, Tune Air Sdn Bhd, controlled by Fernandes
and his deputy Karmazin Merman, would have taken a 20.5 percent
stake in MAS and two board seats and the Malaysian government's
investment arm Khazanah Nasional would have had 10 percent of
AirAsia.
The government holds a majority stake in MAS through
Khazanah.
The two airlines said they would move ahead with a
collaboration agreement covering areas such as aircraft
maintenance and support and repair services.
The share swap was aimed at helping the carriers compete
against rivals like Tiger Airways Holdings Ltd and
Singapore Airlines Ltd once the Southeast Asian
open-sky policy comes into effect in 2015.
Shares of MAS have tumbled 28 percent over the last three
months while AirAsia shares have slid 11.7 percent so far this
year. Shares of both companies were suspended earlier.
(Additional reporting by Siva Sithraputhran; Editing by David
Cowell)