KUALA LUMPUR Aug 7 Malaysian strategic state investment arm Khazanah Nasional on Sunday denied a report that AirAsia's major shareholders would buy a stake in the national carrier Malaysian Airline System (MAS) .

Khazanah, which owns close to 70 percent of MAS, said it viewed aviation as strategic and would continue to be the largest shareholder in the national carrier.

"The aviation sector is a strategic sector to the economy and MAS remains a core holding in Khazanah Nasional Berhad's portfolio," the fund said in its statement.

"Khazanah will continue to maintain its position as the single largest shareholder in MAS."

Local newspapers reported over the weekend that a deal between AirAsia's shareholders, MAS and Khazanah was imminent, and would see Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia's two principal founders, emerge as MAS shareholders.

Khazanah said those reports were incorrect.

AirAsia and MAS officials could not be immediately reached for comment. (Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Ron Popeski)