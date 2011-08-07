KUALA LUMPUR Aug 7 Malaysian strategic
state investment arm Khazanah Nasional on Sunday
denied a report that AirAsia's major shareholders
would buy a stake in the national carrier Malaysian Airline
System (MAS) .
Khazanah, which owns close to 70 percent of MAS, said it
viewed aviation as strategic and would continue to be the
largest shareholder in the national carrier.
"The aviation sector is a strategic sector to the economy
and MAS remains a core holding in Khazanah Nasional Berhad's
portfolio," the fund said in its statement.
"Khazanah will continue to maintain its position as the
single largest shareholder in MAS."
Local newspapers reported over the weekend that a deal
between AirAsia's shareholders, MAS and Khazanah was imminent,
and would see Tony Fernandes and Kamarudin Meranun, AirAsia's
two principal founders, emerge as MAS shareholders.
Khazanah said those reports were incorrect.
AirAsia and MAS officials could not be immediately reached
for comment.
(Reporting by Min Hun Fong; Editing by Ron Popeski)