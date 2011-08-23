KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysian Airline System (MAS) says: * Q2 net loss of 527 million ringgit ($177 million) vs a net loss of 532 million ringgit a year ago * financial performance affected by higher fuel costs which rose 41 percent to 1.55 billion ringgit in the second quarter. * does not expect to be profitable in the second half of 2011, although the anticipated losses will not be as severe as the first half of 2011. ($1 = 2.970 Malaysian Ringgit) (Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman)