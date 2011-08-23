(Adds details)
KUALA LUMPUR Aug 23 Malaysian Airline System
(MAS) posted its second straight quarterly loss and
warned that high fuel costs would keep it in the red for the
rest of the year.
The national carrier recorded a second-quarter net loss of
527 million ringgit ($177 million), compared with a loss of 532
million ringgit a year ago. Fuel costs jumped 41 percent to 1.55
billion ringgit.
Revenue rose 8 percent to 3.5 billion ringgit during.
Malaysian Air said it did not expect to be profitable in the
second half of 2011, although the anticipated losses would be
smaller than those in the first half.
"MAS current forward booking profile indicates key
challenges for the Europe, U.S. and Japan regions, with normal
forward booking trend for other major regional destinations,"
the airline said in a statement.
Earlier this month, the airline and rival AirAsia
agreed to swap shares in a deal valued at $364 million, an
exercise analysts said would eliminate overlaps and boost both
companies' profits.
High fuel prices and the uncertain global economic outlook
have weighed on airlines worldwide, prompting carriers such as
Australia's Qantas to consider collaborations to save
costs and weather the challenges.
Malaysian Air said it would take steps to return to
profitability and was executing the return of two B747-200
freighters, one B747-400 and three B737-400s by end September
2011 due to the difficult environment.
"Immediate initiatives will include, amongst others, better
capacity management; the implementation of dynamic pricing to
improve yields and revenues; a review of products and brand
positioning," the airline said.
Malaysian Air's fleet renewal programme has begun with the
delivery of five new B737-800 aircraft and five new A330-300
aircraft as at mid-August 2011, it said.
There will be six more aircraft deliveries in 2011, with two
B737-800, two A330 Freighters and two ATR72.
($1 = 2.970 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting by Liau Y-Sing; Editing by Muralikumar Anantharaman
and Vinu Pilakkott)