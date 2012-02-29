KUALA LUMPUR Feb 29 Malaysian Airline
System said in a filing to the local stock exchange on
Wednesday:
*Q4 ended Dec 31 posted a net loss of 1.28 billion
Malaysian ringgit ($425 million) versus a profit of 225.9
million ringgit a year ago, bringing its full year results to a
net loss of 2.52 billion
*Full year performance was severely impacted by a 21 percent
increase in expenditure over the previous year, it said
*Fuel cost increased 33 percent year-on-year, while non-fuel
expenses rose 15 percent
*Revenue was 3.68 billion from 3.67 billion last year
*Malaysia Airline is currently finalising a plan to
strengthen its balance sheet to increase its cash reserves and
funding capacity
*New measures "include staff redeployment, increasing
productivity and efficiency, relentless cost control and making
further route reviews. We are also implementing an aggressive
sales and marketing strategy", Ahmad Jauhari Yahya, Malaysia
Airline chief executive officer said
*Shares rose 4.4 percent on Tuesday to 1.43 ringgit a share
($1 = 3.0105 Malaysian ringgit)
(Reporting By Yantoultra Ngui)