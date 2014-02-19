KUALA LUMPUR Feb 19 Shares of national carrier Malaysian Airline System (MAS) dropped 3.2 percent on Wednesday to their lowest in a fortnight on Wednesday after announcing a fourth straight quarterly loss.

MAS was down to 30 sen at 0104 GMT. On Tuesday, the airline posted a net loss of 343.4 million ringgit for its fourth quarter ended Dec. 31, citing high costs and stiff fare competition. (Reporting By Al-Zaquan Amer Hamzah; Editing by Paul Tait)