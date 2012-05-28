MANAMA May 28 Malaysian Airlines (MAS) has
proposed the world's first corporate perpetual sukuk, a
debt-equity hybrid, its top official said, hoping to raise up to
2.5 billion ringgit ($798 million) from the Asian state's
Islamic capital markets.
The structure, approved last week by the country's
regulator, further blurs the traditional definition of sukuk as
a fixed-income instrument and aligns it closer to an equity
instrument, as viewed by industry purists.
"This is a market-leading, innovative structure," MAS Chief
Executive Ahmad Jauhari Yahya told Reuters, without giving a
timeline for the sukuk issuance.
The perpetual sukuk, which will be unrated, is part of a
three-pronged funding plan aimed at alleviating the carrier's
debt burden, with current liabilities increasing by 18.8 percent
in the last quarter.
Islamic bonds, or sukuk, adhere to religious principles that
forbid such practices as gambling, speculation and charging
interest.
The latter is a sore point in the Islamic finance industry
as certain sukuk structures are viewed as being too close to
conventional bonds with returns resembling interest-bearing
securities.
Perpetuals, on the other hand, are classified as
subordinated debt and are more akin to equity: they have no
maturity, pay a coupon indefinitely and are callable by the
issuer after a predetermined number of years.
MAS, majority-owned by Malaysian sovereign wealth fund
Khazanah Nasional, said the sukuk will be callable after 10
years and its payment obligations will rank ahead of equity but
remain subordinated to or on par with other creditors.
The carrier, which gets its first of six Airbus
A380s in July as it overhauls an ageing fleet, will use the
aircraft as collateral for the perpetual - also known as a
consol, a reference to British government bonds issued as far
back as 1751.
DEEP MALAYSIAN LIQUIDITY POOL
The sukuk will use two Islamic finance structures -
musharaka and musawama - to create the perpetual and address the
possible deferral of payment of coupons, according to a company
filing.
Musharaka is a common profit-sharing certificate which would
set up the initial sukuk and musawama is a negotiated-sale
arrangement that would allow MAS to defer the periodic coupon
payments if needed.
An added benefit of the perpetual to MAS would be the
ability to recognize the sukuk as equity on its balance sheet,
and the capital increase will in turn help the company lower its
debt-to-equity ratio.
"The bulk of the issue size, if not all, would be recognized
as equity capital in MAS' balance sheet," Yahya told Reuters.
Short-term liabilities are a key concern for MAS - its
current ratio, a measure of a company's ability to meet
short-term obligations, has fallen to 0.38 in the last quarter
compared with 0.74 in December 2010.
MAS is seeking to streamline operations and shift to more
fuel-efficient aircraft amid volatile fuel costs.
The airline opted for a ringgit-denominated issuance despite
fuel costs being US-denominated and representing 38 percent of
expenses in the last quarter.
"Our ringgit revenue base provides a natural hedge in
supporting the ringgit sukuk ... a lot of other costs are in
ringgit," Yahya said.
A buoyant local market might have added weight to the choice
of currency.
"There is deep Islamic investor base in Malaysia, and we
could tap into this funding more competitively," Yahya said.
(Reporting by Bernardo Vizcaino; Editing by Erica Billingham)