DUBAI, Sept 13 Hasan Ismaik, chairman of
Jordan's Masaken Capital, plans to hire banks for a
secondary equity listing next year, he told Reuters on Sunday.
Ismaik, ex-CEO of Dubai's Arabtec <ARTC,DU>, bought 37
percent of the property and investment firm Masaken Capital last
month for 5 million Jordanian dinars ($7.06 million).
Masaken Capital will hire an international investment bank,
"the likes of JP Morgan or Deutsche Bank, and a local Jordanian
bank like Arab Bank" to advise on a listing in the United Arab
Emirates or Saudi Arabia, Ismaik said.
The offering will involve new shares, he said, without
specifying what percentage of the company's shares would be sold
in the secondary offer.
Beforehand, Masaken aims to increase its capital to 500
million Jordanian dinars ($706 million) from 24 million dinars,
he said, adding one of the "big four" accountancy firms would be
hired soon to advise on the procedure.
Masaken will also soon announce a "big" acquisition in the
UAE, Ismaik said, declining to provide further details.
The Jordanian businessman resigned from Dubai-listed Arabtec
in June 2014 amid rumours of a fallout between him and Abu Dhabi
state-owned Aabar Investments, which holds a significant stake
in the Dubai contractor.
Ismaik, who still retains an 11.8 per cent shareholding in
Arabtec according to bourse data, said there would be no
conflict of interest between his ownership in Arabtec and his
new position at Masaken.
($1 = 0.7080 Jordanian dinars)
(Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; editing by Matt Smith and Jason
Neely)