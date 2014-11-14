UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Nov 14 Vietnam's Masan Group Corp
* January-September net profit falls 18.8 percent from a year earlier to 1.01 trillion dong ($47.4 million).
* Revenue in the first nine months of this year jump 44.3 percent from a year earlier to 10.83 trillion dong.
* Masan is among Vietnam's top five listed firms by market capitalisation and is 10.67 percent owned by Singapore-based Richard Chandler Corp, according to Thomson Reuters data Further company coverage: ($1 = 21,300 dong) (Hanoi Newsroom)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources