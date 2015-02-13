UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Feb 13 Vietnam's Masan Group Corp
* Vietnam's Masan Group says 2014 net profit up 56 pct to $96 mln - statement
* Says 2014 revenue up 35 pct y/y to $767 mln - statement Further company coverage: ($1=21,300 dong)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources