Sept 16 Biofuels company Mascoma Corp filed with U.S. regulators on Friday to raise up to $100 million in an initial public offering of its common stock.

Mascoma told the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission in a preliminary prospectus that Morgan Stanley, UBS Securities and Credit Suisse are the lead underwriters for the offering.

The Lebanon, New Hampshire-based company plans to use proceeds of the offering as working capital and may also use it for acquisitions.

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Aditi Sharma in Bangalore; Editing by Viraj Nair)