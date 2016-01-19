ABU DHABI Jan 19 Abu Dhabi green energy firm
Masdar is investing around $300 million in a solar power project
in Jordan, with more investments planned across the Middle East
and North Africa, its chief executive told Reuters on Tuesday.
The company aims to double its total generating capacity in
the next five to ten years, Ahmad Belhoul said.
Masdar, wholly owned by Abu Dhabi investment fund Mubadala
. plans to build a 200 megawatt (MW) solar project in
Jordan, its second renewables project in that country.
"We signed the agreement today and expect financial close in
the fourth quarter of 2016," Belhoul said. Masdar began
operating an onshore wind farm in Jordan last month.
Masdar, which has invested $1.7 billion so far in renewable
energy projects since it was established a decade ago, is
looking at opportunities across many countries in the Middle
East and North Africa, Belhoul said.
"If the business case and regulations are strong, we will be
there. Expect us to invest more going forward," Belhoul said.
Masdar's current capacity stands at 1,000 MW with a further
500 MW under construction. "We would like to double our capacity
in the next five to ten years - that is our target," Belhoul
said, citing falling costs and a global emphasis on renewables.
"Prices of solar photovoltaic are down by 60 to 70 percent
in the last six years, prices of wind power projects have also
dropped. And with changing government policies, the economic
case for renewables is clear."
Asked if Masdar might pull back from its investments in
Britain because of its strong focus on the Middle East and North
Africa, Belhoul said that since Masdar was still in growth mode,
"no decision is made right now."
(Editing by Andrew Torchia and Mark Potter)