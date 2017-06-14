BRIEF-China Oceanwide Holdings says Zheng Dong resigned as deputy chairman
* Zheng Dong resigned as non-executive director of company and deputy chairman of board due to health reason Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
DUBAI, June 14 A consortium led by Abu Dhabi's renewable energy company Masdar has completed the financing for the third phase of the Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Solar Park in Dubai, it said in a statement on Wednesday.
The 800 megawatt (MW) project was financed by Union National Bank, the Islamic Development Bank, Arab Petroleum Investments Corporation, Natixis, Siemens Financial Services, Korea Development Bank and export credit agency Export Development Canada. The statement did not disclose the size of the loan.
The Masdar consortium includes EDF Energies Nouvelles, a subsidiary of France's EDF Group. The consortium is developing the solar project in partnership with Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA).
Dubai's solar park will reach a capacity of 5,000 MW by 2030. The third phase of the project will be operational by 2020, said Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, chief executive of DEWA. (Reporting by Davide Barbuscia; editing by David Clarke)
LAGOS, June 22 Nigerian shares extended falls for the second day as sentiment started to weaken amid the possibility that index provider MSCI will downgrade Nigeria later in the year.
June 22 South Africa's government is maintaining its fiscal policy framework and is taking "systematic interventions" to address the country's economic challenges in the wake of damaging ratings downgrades, the cabinet said on Thursday.