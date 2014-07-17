UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
SEOUL, July 17 Luxury carmaker Maserati, part of Fiat Chrysler, will not sell more than 75,000 vehicles globally a year to retain the exclusivity of the Italian brand, an executive at Maserati said on Thursday.
Maserati previously said it was on track to meet annual sales targets of 50,000 vehicles next year and 75,000 by 2018.
The carmaker also aims to boost its South Korean sales by five-fold this year, from 120 last year, said Umberto Maria Cini, Managing Director for General Overseas Markets at Maserati S.p.A. (Reporting by Hyunjoo Jin; Editing by Matt Driskill)
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources