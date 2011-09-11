BRIEF-Neptune raises 10 bln won in private placement
* Says it raised 10 billion won in private placement of 6.0 million shares of the company
DUBAI, Sept 11 Mashreq Bank , Dubai's second largest lender by market value, has appointed Julio de Quesada as the new head of its corporate and investment banking group, the lender said on Sunday.
De Quesada was previously the head Saudi Arabia's Bank Al Jazira's institutional banking group before joining Mashreq, the statement said. He also held positions at Samba Financial Group and Citigroup in Pakistan and Mexico.
The bank in July also named Farhad Irani as its new head of its retail banking division.
Mashreq posted a 41 percent increase in second-quarter net profit as half-year provisions for bad loans fell. (Reporting by Shaheen Pasha, Editing by Dinesh Nair)
WELLINGTON, Feb 8 The Reserve Bank of New Zealand (RBNZ) will undertake a cost-benefit analysis of imposing debt-to-income (DTI) limits aimed at cooling down a red-hot housing market, New Zealand's finance minister said on Wednesday, though it is unlikely DTI measures will be used this year. The RBNZ has been lobbying the government for months to get permission to add DTIs to its macroprudential arsenal to combat the country's "excessive" house price growth in a low interest rate
* Fitch: Japanese 'mega' banks facing multiple growth headwinds