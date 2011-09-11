(Fixes Mashreq spelling in second paragraph)

DUBAI, Sept 11 Mashreq Bank , Dubai's second largest lender by market value, has appointed Julio de Quesada as the new head of its corporate and investment banking group, the lender said on Sunday.

De Quesada was previously the head Saudi Arabia's Bank Al Jazira's institutional banking group before joining Mashreq, the statement said. He also held positions at Samba Financial Group and Citigroup in Pakistan and Mexico.

The bank in July also named Farhad Irani as its new head of its retail banking division.

Mashreq posted a 41 percent increase in second-quarter net profit as half-year provisions for bad loans fell. (Reporting by Shaheen Pasha, Editing by Dinesh Nair)